Public hearing set on TJX project
LORDSTOWN — This week, members of the public will have the opportunity to weigh in on a proposed zone change that has drawn both outspoken critics and supporters.
As required by law, village council will host a public hearing on TJX Companies Inc.’s request to rezone 290 acres from residential to industrial to build a 1.2 million-square-foot HomeGoods distribution center.
The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. June 16, and will be followed by three readings, then a vote by council.
“I’m sure there are going to be a lot of people who are going to come and express their views, as they have before,” said Mayor Arno Hill, who supports TJX’s proposal to build on a site off Ellsworth-Bailey Road, south of the turnpike.
The company has said the distribution center could employ more than 1,000 people within five years of opening.
