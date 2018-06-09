Prosecutors: Man violated bond day after previous violation

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke a Boardman man’s bond a day after he appeared before a judge on a previous bond violation.

Robert Boyd, 48, of West Boulevard faces charges of rape, gross sexual imposition and multiple others that stemmed from his alleged possession of child pornography.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Boyd admitted he had used a cellphone and a computer despite a court order that forbade him from using electronic devices.

He told Judge Maureen A. Sweeney that he had only two cellphones and a desktop computer.

A court-ordered search of his home Wednesday turned up five phones, three desktop computers and a laptop, according to a motion filed Thursday by prosecutors.

“[Boyd] blatantly lied to this court,” the filing says.

It asks the court to revoke Boyd’s bond which would result in him being held in jail until his trial scheduled for August.

Boyd violated his bond twice in Boardman’s Mahoning County Area Court by contacting minors.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Sweeney placed Boyd under house arrest and provided a stern warning about future bond violations.