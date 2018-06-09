Police: Pa. officer’s stun gun disarms man after chase
LANDISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police say an officer’s stun gun forced a man to drop a handgun after a chase of his pickup truck that also was carrying a woman and a 1-year-old child.
East Hempfield Township officers say a woman called about noon Friday to report a man had hit her inside a pickup truck and then pulled a gun on her as they headed west on Route 30.
After a two-mile chase, the truck pulled into a parking lot and the woman fled. Police said the driver emerged and drew a handgun, and an officer fired a stun gun, prompting the gunman to drop the weapon and collapse.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a head injury. Police are investigating, and no charges were immediately reported.
