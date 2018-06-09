OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana, a proposal that would dramatically reshape the nation’s legal landscape for pot users and businesses. The legislation would ensure states have the right to determine the best approach to marijuana within their borders, but some U.S. restrictions would remain, including sales of nonmedical pot to people under 21.

Trump on Friday amped up the mystery surrounding his wife Melania’s recent hospitalization for a kidney condition, revealing that she had had a “big operation” that lasted close to four hours but is “doing great.” Trump said he was attending meetings in Canada and Singapore alone because the first lady is under doctors’ orders not to fly for a month.

A former employee of the Senate intelligence committee appeared before a federal court Friday on charges that he lied about his contacts with reporters, a case Trump said could be a “terrific thing” as his administration tries to crack down on classified leaks. James A. Wolfe, the longtime director of security for the committee, was charged Thursday evening with three counts of lying to investigators.

Source: Associated Press