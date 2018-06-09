Ohio State to allow some off-duty officers to conceal carry
COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio State University trustees have approved a resolution allowing off-duty officers from a select number of law enforcement agencies to carry concealed guns on campus so they can serve as first responders if needed.
WCMH-TV reports the policy approved Friday applies to the university's police force, the Columbus Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The university said in a statement off-duty officers from those agencies can carry concealed weapons into buildings and venues anywhere on campus.
