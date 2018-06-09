NATURALIZATION

New citizens

Twelve Mahoning County residents took the oath of allegiance and became citizens Thursday before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. The names, countries of origin and hometowns of those who agreed to be listed in The Vindicator are:

Michelle Velayo Phillips, Philippines, Youngstown.

Stamatis Pontikos, United Kingdom, Canfield.

Roselyn Moldez Taylor, Philippines, Struthers.

Malick Camara, Guinea, Youngstown.

Neville Antonio Lawrence, Jamaica, Youngstown.

Jianbin Shi, China, Poland.

Poonam Rani, India, Boardman.

Aiza Waqas Chaudhry, Pakistan, Boardman.

Snjezana Balaz, Croatia, Youngstown.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts