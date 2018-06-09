Longtime CBS News correspondent Murray Fromson dies at 88

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Murray Fromson, a longtime CBS News correspondent and former Associated Press reporter, known for his work during the Korean and Vietnam wars, has died. He was 88.

His son, Derek Fromson, says he died this morning in Los Angeles. He said his father suffered from Alzheimer's disease for several years.

During his 35-year career in broadcast, Fromson covered the Vietnam War and the fall of Saigon, the end of the U.S. occupation in Japan and the Apollo space program. He won two Overseas Press Club awards for reporting on the fall of Saigon.

Fromson was a founding member of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

He joined the faculty at the University of Southern California in 1982 and later served as the director of the college's journalism school.