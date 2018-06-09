Kroger removes cut melons from Indiana and Michigan stores due to possible health risk

CINCINNATI — Kroger is withdrawing Kroger pre-cut cantaloupe, pre-cut watermelon and pre-cut melon mixes sold in its Indiana and Michigan retail stores due to possible contamination from a strain of Salmonella Adelaide.

On Thursday, the company was informed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA that multiple illnesses have been reported in connection with this outbreak.

The products implicated were limited to select Kroger, Jay C, Owen’s and Pay Less stores in Indiana and Michigan, and were provided by a third-party supplier that is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Although the reported illness onset ended May 28 and the shelf life on these products is limited, out of an abundance of caution Kroger immediately removed these products from its stores and has temporarily suspended shipment of any new products from this supplier.

This withdrawal does not affect other pre-cut fruit available in stores.

Kroger has withdrawn from sale the following items: Product UPC Sell-By Dates: Size MELON SPEARS TRIO 82676613959 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 16 oz. FRUIT SPEARS MIXED 82676613960 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 16 oz. WATERMELON SPEARS 82676613962 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 16 oz. MELON MEDLEY - SMALL 82676613980 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 10 oz. WATERMELON CHUNKS - SMALL 82676613985 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 10 oz. CANTALOUPE CHUNKS - SMALL 82676614000 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 10 oz. HONEYDEW CHUNKS - SMALL 82676614001 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 10 oz. CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 82676614006 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 24 oz. MELON MIX 82676614007 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 24 oz. WATERMELON CHUNKS 82676614008 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 24 oz. WATERMELON CHUNKS 82676614014 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 48 oz. FRUIT SNACK TRAY 82676614015 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 40 oz. FRUIT MEDLEY 82676614017 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 10 oz. FRUIT MEDLEY 82676614024 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 24 oz. FRUIT MEDLEY 82676614030 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 48 oz. SMALL FRUIT TRAY W/ DIP 82676614538 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 26.75 oz. LARGE FRUIT TRAY W/ DI P 82676614539 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 63.0 oz. FRUIT TRAY W/WATERMELON 82676618549 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 64.75 oz. FRUIT FIESTA SALAD 82676618564 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 18 oz.

Customers who have purchased the above products from the company’s Indiana and Michigan store locations should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.