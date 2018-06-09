Justify wins Belmont Stakes, becomes 13th horse to win Triple Crown
NEW YORK (AP) — Justify has won the Triple Crown.
The Preakness and Kentucky Derby winner became thoroughbred racing's 13th Triple Crown with a front-running victory in the Belmont Stakes.
American Pharoah ended a 37-year Triple Crown drought in 2015. It was the second Triple Crown for trainer Bob Baffert and the first for jockey Mike Smith.
Gronkowski finished second in the 1 1/2 mile race. Hofburg was third in the thrilling race in which Justify was challenged momentarily at the top of the stretch and then drew off the roars of a crowd of 90,000.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 9, 2018 7:02 p.m.
- May 21, 2018 midnight
Grueling Belmont is next in Justify’s Triple Crown bid
- June 5, 2018 12:25 p.m.
Belmont Stakes celebration at Hollywood Gaming Race Course
- June 7, 2018 midnight
Hofburg has talent to upset Justify
- June 9, 2018 midnight
Justify ready for run at history
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.