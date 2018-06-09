Justify wins Belmont Stakes, becomes 13th horse to win Triple Crown


June 9, 2018 at 7:01p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Justify has won the Triple Crown.

The Preakness and Kentucky Derby winner became thoroughbred racing's 13th Triple Crown with a front-running victory in the Belmont Stakes.

American Pharoah ended a 37-year Triple Crown drought in 2015. It was the second Triple Crown for trainer Bob Baffert and the first for jockey Mike Smith.

Gronkowski finished second in the 1 1/2 mile race. Hofburg was third in the thrilling race in which Justify was challenged momentarily at the top of the stretch and then drew off the roars of a crowd of 90,000.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$309000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$329900


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000