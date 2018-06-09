JC Penney, and Fanatics team up
Associated Press
PLANO, TEXAS
J.C. Penney announced it has partnered with Fanatics Inc., a licensed sports merchandise company, to launch Fanatics shops at 325 JCPenney stores.
The shops feature a selection of local collegiate and professional sports team merchandise for men, women and children, representing all major sports leagues.
Penney’s plans to introduce an additional 325 Fanatics shops in time for the back-to-school season.
