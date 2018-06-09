JC Penney, and Fanatics team up


June 9, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

PLANO, TEXAS

J.C. Penney announced it has partnered with Fanatics Inc., a licensed sports merchandise company, to launch Fanatics shops at 325 JCPenney stores.

The shops feature a selection of local collegiate and professional sports team merchandise for men, women and children, representing all major sports leagues.

Penney’s plans to introduce an additional 325 Fanatics shops in time for the back-to-school season.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$329900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$309000