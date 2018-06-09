METRO DIGEST || Felonious-assault case

Felonious-assault case

GIRARD

Several firearms were confiscated from a home on the 100 block of East Wilson Street about 1:30 a.m. Friday after police responded to a call about a woman assaulted by her husband, according to a police report. The woman told police she and her husband, Justin Alexander, 30, had been drinking together and started fighting over cigarettes. Her husband then pointed a rifle in her face. He wrapped his hands around her neck and choked her until she passed out, she told police. The couple’s two children were in the house at the time, the report said. Alexander was arrested on a felonious-assault charge, the report said. A judge set his bond at $50,000 in Girard Municipal Court on Friday. He is in the Trumbull County jail.

‘Hoop house’ donation

YOUNGSTOWN

The Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens recently donated $25,000 to Mill Creek MetroParks to assist in construction of a second “hoop house” greenhouse at the Gardens, the organization announced this week. The new greenhouse will provide space for house plantings for the gardens and the annual spring plant sale. The donation was partially funded with proceeds from the sale. The Friends has supported the gardens through advocacy and fundraising since 1988.

Salt Springs detour

LORDSTOWN

Salt Springs Road is closed at Muth Road through Thursday for railroad crossing repairs. The detour is Ellsworth Bailey Road to Lyntz Townline Road to state Route 45. Motorists also will experience daily lane restrictions for resurfacing on Salt Springs Road between Ellsworth Bailey Road and state Route 45 and on South Leavitt Road between Palmyra and Hewitt Gifford roads. That project is to be completed in late June.

Melon salmonella

The Center for Disease Control issued a warning to consumers Friday to avoid pre-cut melon products after a quickly moving salmonella outbreak. The warning said pre-cut melon, including that found in fruit salads, from Walmart and other grocery stores should be avoided until further notice. Sixty confirmed cases of salmonella have been reported between Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio. Michigan has the highest number of cases, with 32 reported as of Friday. Ohio has only 1 reported case as of Friday evening. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating to determine the source of the contaminated melon.

B&G Club donation

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings recently donated $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown. The funds will be used to sponsor the 2018 Gala on Nov. 17 at the Lake Club in Poland. “All proceeds from this event will benefit our club. We are very excited to celebrate our accomplishments of the last 48 years. We serve over 900 youth each year,” said club CEO/Executive Germaine McAlpine. “Our gala is a unique way for us to celebrate our members, community and future.”

Donations for victim

BOARDMAN

The community is banding together to support the victim of a brutal stabbing in the township. The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported Friday that close friend started a GoFundMe page for Kristen Burton and already nearly $7,000 has been raised in one day. Burton was attacked in her Boardman home Tuesday night after answering a knock at the door. Neighbor Devin Nash was arrested after being accused of forcing his way into her home and stabbing her. Burton told police she had never seen the assailant before. The internet page says the 35-year-old has a difficult journey ahead with multiple surgeries, physical therapy and healing and will be out of work for quite some time.

The mother of two is a hairdresser by trade and in the attack, her hands were injured.

Search/rescue training

ELLSWORTH

The Ellsworth Fire Department will be conducting search-and-rescue training at Buckeye Horse Park/Vickers Nature Preserve from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday. For information, contact the department at 330-538-2321.

Applicants sought

NEWTON

The Newton Township trustees are seeking applicants to serve on the township zoning commission. The commission meets as needed and will be involved as the township moves forward with the development of a comprehensive land-use plan. All applicants must live in the unincorporated area of Newton Township. If interested, contact Susan Montgomery, fiscal officer, at 330-716-3712 or sdmontgomery78@gmail.com for further information. Letters of interest, including a background summary, should be sent to Newton Township, PO Box 298, Newton Falls, OH, 44444. They will be accepted until the position is filled.