Fancy cars, monster trucks highlight Salem Super Cruise

SALEM — In its former life, Bob Grill’s 2001 Ford F-250 was practically indistinguishable from thousands of other nearly identical pickup trucks, but you could say today that it stands out by standing tall.

“It weighs 14,000 pounds, and each tire is about 1,000 pounds,” the Penn Hills, Pa., former firefighter said earlier today about the everyday pickup truck he converted to what he calls “a monster truck ride truck.”

You would almost have to be blindfolded not to notice the 13-foot-high and nearly 13-foot-wide behemoth that also features a 500-horsepower engine, 66-inch tall Goodyear tires and eight rear seats for riders that carries the nickname “Daddy’s nightmare.”

The super-sized truck is just one of many attractions that make up the 14th annual Salem Super Cruise, which began Thursday and continues from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday throughout downtown.

