Eritrean US detainee kills himself at Egyptian airport

CAIRO (AP) — An Eritrean national who was denied asylum in the United States and was being sent back to his homeland has died in an apparent suicide in a holding area at Cairo International Airport, airport officials said today.

Zeresenay Ermias Testfatsion was a detainee of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and was being held by Egyptian authorities at the airport, awaiting his return to Asmara, Eritrea, ICE said.

Testfatsion, 34, was found dead Wednesday in a shower area and his body was taken to a hospital, ICE said.

Airport officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, said he was found hanging.

His remains will be transported to Eritrea, ICE said in a statement, adding the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility were notified.

Homeland Security and the Eritrean embassies in the U.S. and Egypt did not immediately respond to requests for comment today.

Testfatsion, whose last name is spelled Tesfatsion in court records, had been in ICE custody since February 2017 after his arrest at the Hidalgo, Texas, Port of Entry after he tried to unlawfully enter the United States, ICE said.