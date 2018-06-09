Eritrean US detainee kills himself at Egyptian airport
CAIRO (AP) — An Eritrean national who was denied asylum in the United States and was being sent back to his homeland has died in an apparent suicide in a holding area at Cairo International Airport, airport officials said today.
Zeresenay Ermias Testfatsion was a detainee of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and was being held by Egyptian authorities at the airport, awaiting his return to Asmara, Eritrea, ICE said.
Testfatsion, 34, was found dead Wednesday in a shower area and his body was taken to a hospital, ICE said.
Airport officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, said he was found hanging.
His remains will be transported to Eritrea, ICE said in a statement, adding the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility were notified.
Homeland Security and the Eritrean embassies in the U.S. and Egypt did not immediately respond to requests for comment today.
Testfatsion, whose last name is spelled Tesfatsion in court records, had been in ICE custody since February 2017 after his arrest at the Hidalgo, Texas, Port of Entry after he tried to unlawfully enter the United States, ICE said.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 13, 2016 midnight
Suspect in bombing had run-in with cops
- December 9, 2016 8:41 a.m.
Bombing on Cairo road to pyramids kills 6 Egyptian police
- December 12, 2016 midnight
Attack on Christian church kills at least 25 in Egypt
- September 6, 2017 3:10 p.m.
Rights group finds 'assembly line' of torture in Egypt
- February 4, 2017 7:10 p.m.
Airports in 7 nations in travel ban react to Seattle judge's order
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.