Environmental seminar is Tuesday at Fitch High School
AUSTINTOWN — An environmental public health seminar sponsored by the Mahoning County Board of Health, the Ohio Department of Agriculture and Meridian Healthcare will take place from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Austintown Fitch High School, 4560 Falcon Drive.
The event is free and will include panels on safe storage and handling of chemicals, mosquito control and diffusing confrontations.
Those interested can make a reservation by calling the board of health at 330-270-2855, ext. 2.
