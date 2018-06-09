METRO DIGEST || City man suffers gunshot wound

City man suffers gunshot wound

WARREN

A 26-year-old city man suffered an unspecified gunshot wound at Highland Avenue and Second Street Southwest at 3:20 a.m. Friday and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said an officer heard five to seven gunshots while patrolling the southwest area of the city, and multiple citizens called 911 to also report the gunfire.

The victim’s girlfriend called 911 to say she had been on the phone with her boyfriend and he told her he’d been shot, but the phone disconnected.

Police later located the victim on High Street, and he was taken to the hospital.

Not-guilty pleas

WARREN

Antonio D. Mallory, 46, who listed addresses in Akron and Solar Street Northwest, was arraigned Friday in Warren Municipal Court on two felonies and four misdemeanors after a chase of his vehicle at 10:22 a.m. Thursday

The chase started on East Market Street near the Sunrise Inn restaurant and ended on Second Street Southwest with Mallory bailing out of his vehicle and trying to hide.

Not-guilty pleas were entered for Mallory on charges of failure to control and drug possession. He pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor driving under suspension, driving unsafe vehicles, failure to yield and criminal damaging.

Officers found a material believed to be methamphetamine in a plastic bag when he was arrested.

Robbed at gunpoint

YOUNGSTOWN

A 19-year-old Youngstown man told police he was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in his car on West Princeton Avenue on the South Side.

The man, who lives on West Myrtle Avenue, said two men approached his vehicle about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and one had a gun, according to a police report. The suspects took the victim’s iPhone 7, some CDs and the ignition key to his car, the report states.

The victim told police he fled from the car and was chased by the man with the gun. No shots were fired. The victim got away but not before falling down, causing minor injuries to a hand and both knees, the report states.

Laptop stolen

YOUNGSTOWN

The owner of the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home on East Midlothian Boulevard told police a laptop computer with all of the business’ records was stolen during a burglary.

Troy Vanden Berg, who owns the South Side funeral home, told police he discovered the laptop was missing at 1:25 a.m. Friday.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, an upstairs tenant of the building said a man was in the hallway looking for Vanden Berg and then walked down the stairs.

Facing new charges

GIRARD

A man who was charged with public indecency last month was charged with criminal damaging and trespassing Friday, according to a police report.

Police said Dustin Beach, 32, banged on a neighbor’s door in the 100 block of East Liberty Street at 3 a.m. and again about 5:40 a.m., that time breaking the screen door.

Bond was set for Beach’s public-indecency charge at $2,500 this week. He is scheduled to be arraigned in municipal court on the new charges next week.

Beach was suspected of using drugs before Friday’s incident, according to the police report.

Beach told police after the public-indecency charge last month he had used cocaine.

