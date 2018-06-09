BUSINESS DIGEST || Boardman Dog Stop

Boardman Dog Stop

BOARDMAN

The Dog Stop, an all-inclusive dog care facility, announced it will soon open a location at 7690 Market St.

The Pittsburgh-based franchise said it is slated to open later this month and will be owned and operated by Oleg Adrianov.

There also are plans to open additional locations in the Youngstown area.

The facility will feature “premium boarding accommodations, social and interactive day care experiences, spa-like grooming retreats, in-home services and a retail store featuring premium dog food, treats, toys and accessories,” according to a news release.

The Dog Stop has 12 locations in five states, with more than 40 additional locations in development across the country.

Support for ACH’s Reach Out and Read

BOARDMAN

Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley recently received a $4,000 grant from the PNC Foundation to support the hospital’s Reach Out and Read program. The grant will be used to purchase new books for patients, according to a news release.

The grant was provided under the PNC Grow Up Great Initiative, which focuses on supporting educational programs that help children from birth through age 5. Since 2004, the initiative has helped more than 4 million children.

“Instilling a love of reading early in a child’s life better prepares them for success in school, which is why the PNC Foundation has been committed to Reach Out and Read for the last four years in the Mahoning Valley,” said Ted Schmidt, PNC regional president for Youngstown. Reach Out and Read promotes early literacy and school readiness in children 6 months to 5 years.

Changes for FNB

PITTSBURGH

F.N.B. Corp. announced it will sell its consumer finance subsidiary, Regency Finance Co., and consolidate up to 20 branches of its retail banking subsidiary, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, this year, plans it said are “strategies to enhance the overall positioning of its consumer banking operations.”

The company has entered into a stock-purchase agreement to sell 100 percent of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Regency Finance Co. to Mariner Finance, LLC. Regency Finance Co. operates 77 branch offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee with total assets of $170 million as of March 31, according to a news release.

Kia recalls vehicles

DETROIT

Kia is recalling over a half-million vehicles in the U.S. because the air-bags computer may short circuit and not work in a crash. The recall is related to federal investigation into air-bag failures in Kia and Hyundai vehicles linked to four deaths.

Affected Kia vehicles include 2010-13 Fortes, 2011-13 Optimas, and Optima Hybrids and Sedona minivans from 2011-12.

In April, Hyundai expanded a recall to 580,000 vehicles including 2011-13 Sonatas and 2011-12 Sonata Hybrids, but now includes all vehicles with air-bag computers made by parts supplier ZF-TRW.

Both automakers are working on a fix. Kia said it would notify owners by July 27. Hyundai’s notification runs until June 15. Both will offer loaner vehicles upon request.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 48.51-0.68

Aqua America, .20 33.72-0.03

Avalon Holdings,2.1210.00

Chemical Bank, .2858.870.26Community Health Sys, .214.28 0.05

Cortland Bancorp, .1123.26-1.23

Farmers Nat., .0716.05-0.25

First Energy, .36 33.24-0.10

Fifth/Third, .1631.830.21

First Niles Financial, .059.500.00

FNB Corp., .1214.110.07

General Motors, .3844.170.16

General Electric, .1213.930.15

Huntington Bank, .11 15.690.12

iHeartMedia Inc.,--

JP Morgan Chase, .56110.980.18

Key Corp, .1120.520.09

LaFarge, 2.01--Macy’s, .38 39.83-0.38

Parker Hannifin, .76174.73-0.75

PNC, .75148.730.72

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88165.240.45

Stoneridge 31.32-0.15

United Comm. Fin., .06 10.850.05

Selected prices from Firday’s 4 p.m. close.