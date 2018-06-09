Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Stephen and Lauren Kettler, Youngstown, girl, June 7.
Lucas and Jessica Stucke, Cortland, boy, June 7.
Kimberly Gilmore and Maurice L. Barnes Jr., Youngstown, boy, June 7.
Damin and Montana Hamdan, Youngstown, girl, June 7.
Jackson and Angel Barcey, Salem, boy, June 7.
Joseph and Alyssa Carban, Youngstown, boy, June 7.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Chastity Moore and Carl Davis Jr., Warren, girl, June 5.
Samir and Michelle Farhoud, Cortland, girl, June 6.
Christina Lovash and Jamey Sprankle Jr., Warren, girl, June 6.
Meghan Kohl and Mark Manes, Warren, boy, June 6.
Reuben and Rebecca Fisher, West Farmington, girl, June 6.
