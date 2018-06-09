Births


June 9, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Stephen and Lauren Kettler, Youngstown, girl, June 7.

Lucas and Jessica Stucke, Cortland, boy, June 7.

Kimberly Gilmore and Maurice L. Barnes Jr., Youngstown, boy, June 7.

Damin and Montana Hamdan, Youngstown, girl, June 7.

Jackson and Angel Barcey, Salem, boy, June 7.

Joseph and Alyssa Carban, Youngstown, boy, June 7.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Chastity Moore and Carl Davis Jr., Warren, girl, June 5.

Samir and Michelle Farhoud, Cortland, girl, June 6.

Christina Lovash and Jamey Sprankle Jr., Warren, girl, June 6.

Meghan Kohl and Mark Manes, Warren, boy, June 6.

Reuben and Rebecca Fisher, West Farmington, girl, June 6.

