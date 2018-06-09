2 Warren roads closed Monday for bridge inspection
WARREN — Two city roads will be closed Monday for bridge inspections by MS Consultants Inc. of Youngstown. North Leavitt Road, between West Market Street and Eagle Creek Road, will be closed.
The recommended detour route is east on West Market and northwest on Parkman Road/U.S. Route 422.
Northwest Bridge Road, between state Route 45 and Tod Avenue, also will be closed. The recommended detour route is northwest on Route 45, west on North River Road, south on North Leavitt Road, southeast on Route 422 and northeast on Tod.
