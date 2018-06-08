Y'town man tells police he was robbed at gunpoint
YOUNGSTOWN — A 19-year-old Youngstown man told police he was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in his car on West Princeton Avenue.
The man, who lives on West Myrtle Avenue, said two men approached his vehicle about 10:30 p.m. Thursday with one in possession of a gun, according to a police report.
The suspects took the victim’s iPhone 7, some CDs and the ignition key to his car, the report states.
The victim told police he fled from the car and was chased by the man with the gun. No shots were fired. The victim got away but not before falling down, causing minor injuries to a hand and both knees, the report states.
