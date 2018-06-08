Continuing students’ tuition remains the same

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s tuition will remain the same for undergraduate continuing students.

The university’s trustee board approved a tuition schedule with few changes during Thursday’s meeting.

Undergraduate full-time students will continue to pay $4,044 per semester for in-state tuition and $7,044 for out-of-state tuition.

Per the Penguin Promise, those students will be locked into that tuition rate for four-consecutive years.

Tuition for master’s degree programs will increase $103 per semester, and doctoral-level tuition will increase $309 per semester.

Trustees also swore in new trustee Charles T. George of Canfield, for a term expiring in 2027, and approved Joseph Mosca as interim provost.

George earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from YSU in 1981 and is chief executive of Hapco Inc., Strangepresse and Triptech.

He is also the board president of the Youngstown Community School; a member of the board of advisers for Sister Jerome’s Poor; treasurer of the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley; and board vice chairman of OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology.

Mosca earned a doctorate in social work from the University of Pittsburgh in 1992; a master’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois in 1981; and a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Chicago in 1980.

He joined the YSU faculty in 1989; served as assistant to the dean of the Bitonte College of Health and Human Services from 1996 to 2003; was chairman of the department of social work from 2001 to 2007; and was associate dean of the Bitonte College from 2007 until his appointment as dean in 2009.

Mosca said he’s excited for the new opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to serving the university in this capacity,” he said.

Trustees and University President Jim Tressel will appoint an advisory committee to search for a new provost.