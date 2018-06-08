Woman sentenced for beating twin sons

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown woman received a four-year prison sentence for beating her twin sons from age 6 through 8.

Tashauna Grissett, 29, of Saranac Avenue received the sentence Thursday from Judge John M. Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

She had pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering children for beatings that took place between 2015 and 2017.

Prosecutors said Grissett hit her children with a belt, punched them and left scars on their backs that showed they were hit with an object.

The school district reported the abuse to Mahoning County Children Services after Grissett’s children showed up at school hungry and bruised. The children are in Children Services’ custody.

Man killed by tractor-trailer ID’d

YOUNGSTOWN

Police have identified the man who was killed about midnight Tuesday after being struck by a tractor-trailer on the Madison Avenue Expressway as Timothy Duffy, 41, of Youngstown.

Duffy was struck as the tractor-trailer was traveling north on the expressway by the Crescent Street exit ramp. No charges have been filed, and the investigation is continuing.

Free public health seminar on Tuesday

AUSTINTOWN

Mahoning County District Board of Health is offering a free seminar from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Austintown Fitch High School auditorium, 4560 Falcon Drive, where a variety of public health issues will be discussed. Registration is at 7:45 a.m.

Presentation times and topics of the Environmental Public Health Seminar are Safe Storage and Handling of Chemicals, 8 a.m.; Homeowner Guidance to Mosquito Control, 9:30 a.m.; Well and Septic Real Estate Transactions, 10:10 a.m.; Difficult People and Diffusing Confrontations, 10:40 a.m.; lunch break, participants are on their own, 11:40 a.m.; Survey of Food and Drug Transportation Accidents, 12:20 p.m.; Meat Inspection Exemption Criteria for Retail Food Establishments, 2:30 p.m.

Information about the seminar can be found at www.mahoninghealth org. or by calling Ryan Tekac, director of environmental health, at 330-270-2855, ext. 108.

Community Tool Shed set to open

Youngstown

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. said the Community Tool Shed will be open for the summer beginning Monday.

The tool shed allows residents and neighborhood groups to borrow tools from YNDC for their own projects. The tool shed is at 820 Canfield Road. Those interested in borrowing tools must make an appointment to do so. The tool shed is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, contact Laina Wells at 330-480-0423.

Fellows donation

YOUNGSTOWN

Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens recently donated $25,000 to Mill Creek MetroParks toward construction of a new green house at the gardens.

