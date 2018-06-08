Trooper gets jail sentence for punching handcuffed suspect
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper convicted of punching a handcuffed man during a drunken driving arrest has been sentenced to up to a year in jail.
John Sromovsky was captured on video punching 25-year-old Lorenzo Lopez in September 2016, while Lopez was handcuffed and seated in a patrol car.
Prosecutors say Lopez had been crying and Sromovsky threatened to give him “a reason to cry.” They say Lopez was defenseless and didn’t pose a threat.
Sromovsky was convicted of assault last month. He was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 to 12 months in jail.
Sromovsky’s attorney tells Philly.com he will appeal. He will remain free pending a ruling on that appeal.
Lopez, who was living in the U.S. illegally, was convicted of drunken driving and turned over to immigration agents.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 7, 2017 2:35 p.m.
Ex-Pa. officer wants freedom while appealing conviction
- July 5, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Mahoning deputy agrees to resign in plea deal for drunken-driving, weapons charges
- August 29, 2017 11:44 a.m.
New York woman jailed for heroin and cash in car
- February 7, 2017 midnight
NEWSMAKERS
- May 29, 2017 4:21 p.m.
Tiger Woods jailed, released on DUI charge in Florida
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.