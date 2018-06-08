BREAKING: New charges filed against Manafort in Russia probe

Trooper gets jail sentence for punching handcuffed suspect


June 8, 2018 at 10:42a.m.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper convicted of punching a handcuffed man during a drunken driving arrest has been sentenced to up to a year in jail.

John Sromovsky was captured on video punching 25-year-old Lorenzo Lopez in September 2016, while Lopez was handcuffed and seated in a patrol car.

Prosecutors say Lopez had been crying and Sromovsky threatened to give him “a reason to cry.” They say Lopez was defenseless and didn’t pose a threat.

Sromovsky was convicted of assault last month. He was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 to 12 months in jail.

Sromovsky’s attorney tells Philly.com he will appeal. He will remain free pending a ruling on that appeal.

Lopez, who was living in the U.S. illegally, was convicted of drunken driving and turned over to immigration agents.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$309000