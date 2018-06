Trooper gets jail sentence for punching handcuffed suspect

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper convicted of punching a handcuffed man during a drunken driving arrest has been sentenced to up to a year in jail.

John Sromovsky was captured on video punching 25-year-old Lorenzo Lopez in September 2016, while Lopez was handcuffed and seated in a patrol car.

Prosecutors say Lopez had been crying and Sromovsky threatened to give him “a reason to cry.” They say Lopez was defenseless and didn’t pose a threat.

Sromovsky was convicted of assault last month. He was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 to 12 months in jail.

Sromovsky’s attorney tells Philly.com he will appeal. He will remain free pending a ruling on that appeal.

Lopez, who was living in the U.S. illegally, was convicted of drunken driving and turned over to immigration agents.