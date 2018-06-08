Summary of police activity in Canfield and Austintown

A summary of recent criminal activity in Canfield and Austintown:

CANFIELD

June 1

Arrest: Kolt Jackson, 20, of Robbins Avenue, Niles, was arrested after having been pulled over on Lisbon Road. He was charged with driving under suspension.

June 2

Arrest: Cletis Monroy, 34, of East Sixth Street, Salem, was taken into custody on Gennero Drive and charged with driving under suspension.



Arrest: Authorities noticed a suspicious vehicle in Fair Park, 320 Oak St., after hours before taking into custody Claire Richards of South Canfield-Niles Road, Canfield. Richards, 18, was wanted on a Boardman warrant.

Citation: Police cited Jaime G. Cintron, 36, of Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, on a charge of driving 43 mph on a section of Fairground Boulevard with a 25-mph speed limit.

June 3

Arrest: Laryann Mayes, 29, of Oregon Avenue, Youngstown, was arrested on South Broad Street and charged with driving under suspension.

Citation: Officers on Lisbon Road wrote a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Lucas Hatton, 22, of Westchester Drive, Austintown, with having an expired registration.

Arrest: Police took Hank Orr, 43, into custody during a traffic stop on Cardinal Drive. Orr, of Southern Boulevard, Boardman, was charged with driving under an operating a vehicle impaired suspension.

AUSTINTOWN

May 31

Arrest: Officers in the 400 block of South Edgehill Avenue arrested Michelle Doud of Stoneybrook Drive, Hubbard, upon ascertaining Doud, 49, was wanted on a Liberty warrant.

June 1

Arrest: Ritchie S. Miller Jr., who listed Youngstown addresses on East Boston Avenue and Colonial Drive, was taken into custody after police pulled him over near North Four Mile Run Road. Miller was wanted on a Youngstown Municipal Court warrant.

Auto theft: A Ford Mustang was stolen in the 5900 block of Callaway Circle.

Theft: A Baylor Avenue resident reported a credit card stolen.

Criminal damaging: A South Inglewood Avenue resident discovered a vehicle’s brake line had been cut.

June 2

Arrest: Officers responded to a fight at a business in the 4100 block of Mahoning Avenue, where they took Derek L. Carter Jr., 26, into custody. Carter, of Wilson Avenue, Campbell, was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Campbell Municipal Court for a review hearing.

Criminal damaging: A ceiling fan and light were damaged at a business in the 4100 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Theft: Various meat products were stolen from Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave.

June 3

Arrests: Police were dispatched to an Austintown Plaza parking lot regarding two children left unsupervised in a truck, then arrested Franklin T. Plotts, 45, of Wimber Avenue Northeast, Warren, who was wanted on multiple warrants that included a charge of passing bad checks. In addition, Cynthia Morrow of Edgehill Avenue Southeast, Warren, faced a felony drug-possession charge.

Employee theft: A worker with a South Four Mile Run Road business reportedly took money.

Theft: An iPhone was reported missing at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Theft: An employee with United Freezer & Storage Co., 650 N. Meridian Road, reported various tools were missing.

June 4

Arrest: Police near Mahoning Avenue arrested Kasey L. Wright, 25, of Hopkins Road, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department warrant charging her with escape, a felony.

Possible theft: A change purse with $200 and other items was lost or stolen in the 4400 block of Norquest Boulevard.

Misuse of a credit card: A customer reportedly made $4,879 worth of fraudulent charges at Home Depot, 6100 Mahoning Ave.

Arrests: Authorities answered a call pertaining to two possibly intoxicated people entering a vehicle at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course before arresting Thomas G. James Jr., 58, of Harrison Street Northeast, Warren, on a charge of possessing dangerous drugs, and Jeanne A. Jones, 46, of West Market Street, Warren, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. James had in his pocket two over-the-counter pills for which he admitted having no prescription, police alleged.

Breaking and entering: Someone broke into a shed at the Saxon Club, 710 S. Meridian Road, and removed a riding mower.

Drugs: A traffic stop near Four Mile Run Road resulted in the arrest of Yaisa E. Quintana-Laboy, 32, of West Calla Road, Salem, on a charge of trafficking in marijuana when, authorities alleged, they found a large bag of suspected marijuana, two devices to grind marijuana, a digital scale and several empty sandwich bags, material Quintana-Laboy admitted she intended to use to sell the drug. Also taken into custody was Julian Cosme of Philadelphia, who was wanted on a Niles Municipal Court warrant.

Theft: A camera was missing from a residence in the 3400 block of White Beech Lane.

Bad checks: An official with Bob & Chuck Eddy Chrysler Dodge Jeep, 4850 Mahoning Ave., reported having received about $42,223 worth of such checks.

June 5

Criminal damaging: Someone damaged a pull-up cab to a vehicle in the 600 block of South Raccoon Road, evidently in an effort to steal items.