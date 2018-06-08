Street fighting contest set for Aug. 5 at Covelli

YOUNGSTOWN — The Rough n’ Rowdy Brawl, an “off the street” boxing-brawling contest, will take place Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Covelli Centre. A total of $5,000 in prize money will be awarded.

There will be five weight classes in both the men’s and women’s categories. To sign up as a contestant, go to boxingcontest.com. Fighters will square off in three one-minute rounds, wearing 16-ounce gloves and headgear. The event will be broadcast on pay per view.

Fighters must be between 18 and 34 years old. No professionals permitted.

There will also be a ring girl contest.

Tickets range from $25 to $103 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office.