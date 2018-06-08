Sex workers slam Giuliani for saying Daniels isn’t credible

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels’ claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn’t credible because she’s a porn actress with “no reputation,” quickly drawing condemnation from members of the legal sex industry.

“I’m sorry I don’t respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who isn’t going to sell her body for sexual exploitation,” Giuliani said Wednesday at a conference in Tel Aviv.

Daniels’ work as an adult film actress “entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight,” he said, adding that people could “just look” at Daniels to know she wasn’t believable.

“Excuse me, but when you look at Stormy Daniels ...” Giuliani said, prompting the moderator to interject and tell him that he must respect women while speaking at the “Globes” Capital Market conference.

The adult-film industry took the former New York City mayor to task Thursday, saying his comments demean women and were aimed solely at discrediting Daniels because of how she makes a living and not based on the facts of the case.

“The fact of the matter is the average person in the adult-film industry is generally no more or less honest than any other person in society, and in the case of Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump, probably quite a bit more honest,” said Mark Kernes, senior editor of Adult Video News, the industry’s trade publication, and a friend of Daniels’.

Jackie Martin, a spokeswoman for Vivid Entertainment, one of the industry’s largest porn producers, said Giuliani’s comments were “offensive and outlandish.”

Other advocates for legal sex-related industries bemoaned Giuliani’s comments as trying to silence the voices of women who face exploitation.

“It’s incredibly dangerous to attach the worth of a person to their sexual behavior,” said Christa B. Daring, executive director of the Sex Workers Outreach Project.

Giuliani’s comments also drew a heated response from Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, who called for Trump to fire Giuliani.

Daniels has said she had sex with a married Trump in 2006. She is fighting to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 election. Trump has denied Daniels’ allegations that they had sex just months after his wife, Melania, gave birth to their son.