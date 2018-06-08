Selected local stocks


June 8, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 49.10-1.03

Aqua America, .20 33.740.04

Avalon Holdings,2.110.02

Chemical Bank, .2858.660.07

Community Health Sys, .214.24 0.25

Cortland Bancorp, .1124.492.09

Farmers Nat., .0716.300.02

First Energy, .36 33.350.18

Fifth/Third, .1631.61-0.03

First Niles Financial, .059.500.05

FNB Corp., .1214.030.05

General Motors, .3843.930.38

General Electric, .1213.770.13

Huntington Bank, .11 15.56-0.03

iHeartMedia Inc.,--

JP Morgan Chase, .56110.760.40

Key Corp, .1120.42-0.01

LaFarge, 2.01--

Macy’s, .38 40.200.10

Parker Hannifin, .76175.501.32

PNC, .75147.900.26

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88164.88-0.39

Stoneridge 31.47-0.27

United Comm. Fin., .06 10.80-0.01

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$309000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000