Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., 49.10-1.03
Aqua America, .20 33.740.04
Avalon Holdings,2.110.02
Chemical Bank, .2858.660.07
Community Health Sys, .214.24 0.25
Cortland Bancorp, .1124.492.09
Farmers Nat., .0716.300.02
First Energy, .36 33.350.18
Fifth/Third, .1631.61-0.03
First Niles Financial, .059.500.05
FNB Corp., .1214.030.05
General Motors, .3843.930.38
General Electric, .1213.770.13
Huntington Bank, .11 15.56-0.03
iHeartMedia Inc.,--
JP Morgan Chase, .56110.760.40
Key Corp, .1120.42-0.01
LaFarge, 2.01--
Macy’s, .38 40.200.10
Parker Hannifin, .76175.501.32
PNC, .75147.900.26
Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88164.88-0.39
Stoneridge 31.47-0.27
United Comm. Fin., .06 10.80-0.01
Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.
