Police chased suspect in MetroParks attacks on Thursday

BOARDMAN — Mill Creek MetroParks police spotted a man Thursday who matched the description of the suspect who harassed a jogger earlier this week, according to a police report.

A woman told police Monday a black man, age 18-22, with a slim build, no facial hair, wearing black shorts and no shirt was following her while he performed a sexual act on himself and made lewd comments to her. She was shaken up, but made it safely back to her car.

Police said they spotted a man matching that description jogging up a trail to West Newport Drive Thursday.

The man became nervous as he approached an officer’s unmarked car, and when an officer in plain clothes said hello, the man looked down and didn’t acknowledge him.

When the officer in the vehicle tried to talk to him, the man ran toward the bridge, and officers lost sight of him, the report said.

Police said the man also matched suspect descriptions from previous complaints.

A woman reported being dragged into the woods on West Newport Drive and assaulted in April. That woman suffered multiple injuries.

MetroParks Police Chief James Willock said police searched the trails Friday, but hadn’t seen him as of 3 p.m. After the two reported incidents, he recommended park visitors walk with other people.

He asks anyone who spots someone matching the description to call dispatch at 330-744-3848.