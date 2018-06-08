Phantoms co-owners sell their share of team
YOUNGSTOWN
One day after the team’s first alumnus raised the Stanley Cup in celebration, the Youngstown Phantoms have new co-owners.
After overseeing the Phantoms for the past four USHL seasons, Troy and Aafke Loney announced on Friday that they have sold their half of the franchise. Running the team day-to-day will be Keith Primeau, who, like Troy Loney, played 15 seasons in the NHL.
The announcement comes a day after the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup. Nathan Walker, a Phantom for four months in 2013, was on the Capitals roster and was given the Stanley Cup to raise over his head during the postgame on-ice celebration.
Full story appears in Saturday's edition of The Vindicator.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 20, 2017 4:50 p.m.
Phantoms, Covelli have pact through the 2019-20 season
- April 21, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Covelli Centre, Phantoms ink three-year deal
- August 1, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Hockey takes break on links
- September 8, 2016 midnight
PHANTOMS NOTEBOOK More from the Covelli Centre
- March 24, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Former Phantom Mayfield skating with Isles
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.