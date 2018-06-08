OSU: More reports of abuse by doctor

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Former student-athletes from more than a dozen Ohio State sports teams have now reported alleged sexual misconduct by a university doctor who died in 2005.

Investigators have scheduled or conducted interviews with more than 130 people who said they have information about possible misconduct by Dr. Richard Strauss, the university said Thursday. Reports also came from former non-athlete patients of the student health center.

Strauss was an associate professor of medicine at Ohio State and served as a doctor to athletic teams from 1981 to 1995. In addition to his team duties, Strauss worked at the university medical center and student health center.

Reports of alleged misconduct have come from athletes affiliated with baseball, cheerleading, cross-country, fencing, football, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, soccer, swimming, tennis, track, volleyball and wrestling.

Strauss’ personnel file, also released Thursday, offered no clues the university was aware of alleged sexual misconduct by the doctor. The file is full of letters from high-ranking university officials congratulating Strauss as various appointments and the awarding of tenure were announced over the years.