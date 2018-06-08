Officials: 386 injured in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says 386 Palestinians have been injured in protests near the Gaza fence with Israel, including 70 by Israeli fire.

The ministry says five of the wounded were in serious conditions.

Friday’s march was the latest in a series of protests against the decade-long blockade of Gaza by Israel and Egypt.

The protest also coincided with the annual “Jerusalem Day,” instituted by Iran to protest against Israeli rule of the holy city. Israel and Iran have been arch enemies since Tehran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The protests have been organized by Hamas, the Islamic militant group ruling Gaza.

The top leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, visited a protest tent camp several hundred meters (yards) from the Gaza perimeter fence. He sat under a large sun cover, addressing demonstrators.