Officials: 386 injured in Gaza
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says 386 Palestinians have been injured in protests near the Gaza fence with Israel, including 70 by Israeli fire.
The ministry says five of the wounded were in serious conditions.
Friday’s march was the latest in a series of protests against the decade-long blockade of Gaza by Israel and Egypt.
The protest also coincided with the annual “Jerusalem Day,” instituted by Iran to protest against Israeli rule of the holy city. Israel and Iran have been arch enemies since Tehran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The protests have been organized by Hamas, the Islamic militant group ruling Gaza.
The top leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, visited a protest tent camp several hundred meters (yards) from the Gaza perimeter fence. He sat under a large sun cover, addressing demonstrators.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 21, 2018 midnight
Israeli fire in new Gaza border protest kills 4 Palestinians
- April 3, 2018 8:38 a.m.
Israel defense minister vows tough response to Gaza protests
- April 1, 2018 midnight
Israel says it will expand response if Gaza clashes go on
- March 28, 2018 10:05 a.m.
Hamas prepares for mass rallies along Gaza-Israel border
- April 4, 2018 midnight
Israel vows tough response to Gaza protests
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.