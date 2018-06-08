NEWSMAKERS

Pippa Middleton reveals she’s pregnant

LONDON

Pippa Middleton is following in her sister’s footsteps – she’s about to be a mother.

The younger sister of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, revealed in the publication Waitrose the “happy news” of her pregnancy and says she has passed her first trimester.

She is photographed working out and discusses how she has adapted her exercise routine to her condition. She promises to chronicle her pregnancy workouts for Waitrose Weekend, which is published by a British supermarket.

This will be the 34-year-old’s first child. She married hedge fund manager James Matthews in 2017.

VH1’s Trailblazer Honors to highlight TV pioneer Murphy

LOS ANGELES

VH1’s upcoming Trailblazer Honors will celebrate television pioneer Ryan Murphy and Trayvon Martin’s parents.

The event, now in its fifth year, recognizes champions of diversity and civil activism.

Murphy, known for creating “American Horror Story” and “Glee,” is being recognized for leading the way on LGBTQ representation on television. His latest FX series, “Pose,” has the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series.

Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin are the parents of Trayvon Martin, whose death sparked the #BlackLivesMatter movement. They are being recognized for their work on gun reform and social justice.

The American Civil Liberties Union and late author James Baldwin are also among this year’s recipients.

Associated Press