MetroParks cops spot man matching suspect's description

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Mill Creek MetroParks police spotted a man Thursday who matched the description of the suspect who harassed a jogger earlier this week, according to a police report.

A woman told police Monday a black man, age 18 to 22, with a slim build, no facial hair, wearing black shorts and no shirt was following her while he performed a sexual act on himself and made lewd comments to her.

She was shaken up, but made it safely back to her car.

Police said they spotted a man matching that description Thursday jogging up a trail to West Newport Drive.

The man became nervous as he approached an officer’s unmarked car, and when an officer in plain clothes said hello, the man looked down and didn’t acknowledge him.

