MetroParks cops spot man matching suspect's description
Staff report
BOARDMAN
Mill Creek MetroParks police spotted a man Thursday who matched the description of the suspect who harassed a jogger earlier this week, according to a police report.
A woman told police Monday a black man, age 18 to 22, with a slim build, no facial hair, wearing black shorts and no shirt was following her while he performed a sexual act on himself and made lewd comments to her.
She was shaken up, but made it safely back to her car.
Police said they spotted a man matching that description Thursday jogging up a trail to West Newport Drive.
The man became nervous as he approached an officer’s unmarked car, and when an officer in plain clothes said hello, the man looked down and didn’t acknowledge him.
Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 8, 2018 3:42 p.m.
Police chased suspect in MetroParks attacks on Thursday
- June 1, 2018 1 a.m.
FLASH BRIEFING SATURDAY
- January 10, 2018 midnight
Boardman police arrest car break-in suspects
- September 30, 2016 11:20 a.m.
Man to be arraigned in robbery of Family Dollar
- July 22, 2017 12:04 a.m.
Woman arrested after chase
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.