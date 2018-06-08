Matthew West to headline concert at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD — Christian pop singer-songwriter Matthew West will headline the Faith and Family Day concert at the Canfield Fair.
The concert, which includes special guests Hawk Nelson and I Am They, will be Sept. 2 at the grandstand.
Tickets are $19, $29, $39, $49 and $59 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 15 at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, and at the Canfield Fairgrounds. An online-only presale will be June 14 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (use password: JACLIVE).
More like this from vindy.com
- June 5, 2017 12:04 p.m.
Chris Young to headline concert at Canfield Fair
- June 5, 2017 11:23 a.m.
Chris Young to give concert at Canfield Fair
- April 6, 2018 10:09 a.m.
Toby Keith will headline Canfield Fair concert
- April 7, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Toby Keith in Canfield Fair concert
- April 17, 2017 7 a.m.
John Mellencamp grandstand headliner at Canfield Fair
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.