Matthew West to headline concert at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD — Christian pop singer-songwriter Matthew West will headline the Faith and Family Day concert at the Canfield Fair.

The concert, which includes special guests Hawk Nelson and I Am They, will be Sept. 2 at the grandstand.

Tickets are $19, $29, $39, $49 and $59 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 15 at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, and at the Canfield Fairgrounds. An online-only presale will be June 14 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (use password: JACLIVE).