Man’s bond revoked

YOUNGSTOWN

A Poland man charged with 34 counts of compelling prostitution, distributing child pornography and importuning had his bond revoked Thursday.

Alex Bugno, 30, of Clingan Road, attempted to obtain a passport in Buffalo, N.Y., despite a court order to remain in Ohio while out on bond, prosecutors said.

Judge John M. Durkin of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court revoked Bugno’s bond. Bugno will remain in the Mahoning County jail until his case is resolved.

Poland policeman fired

POLAND

The township board of trustees Wednesday unanimously voted to fire police officer Jack Modelski.

“We had to let an officer go who was still under his probationary period, for performance-related issues and a citizen’s complaint alleging other offenses,” Trustee Eric Ungaro said.

He declined to comment on the specific nature of the issues. He said Modelski was under an extended probationary period.

The board will have a special meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday to discuss personnel and hire a full-time police officer.

Fire damages house

YOUNGSTOWN

A West Side house at 16 S. Whitney Ave. sustained heavy damage in a Thursday fire. A report said the fire, which started about 7 a.m., was intentionally set. A firefighter had his fingers cut when broken glass fell on him while battling the blaze.

Police: Robber identified

WARREN

Police have identified the man they believe committed an armed robbery at the Boost Mobile store, 917 W. Market Street, at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday. An arrest warrant has been issued.

Detective John Greaver said he could not discuss yet how they learned the man’s identity or give his name.

A man knocked on the door of the store at about opening time Wednesday and employees let him enter.

He was wearing gray sweat pants, partially covered his face with his hand and pulled the turtleneck of his shirt partially over his face while demanding money from the cash register, Greaver said.

After taking cash and new cellphones, he left the store.

Police found the clothes and Ohio State Buckeyes hat he was wearing, along with the stolen phones, not far away. Police believe he was wearing other clothes under the ones found.

The robbery was captured on store surveillance video.

3 facing drug charges

NILES

Joshua Diluzio, 31, and William W. Wynn, 30, both of Pittsburgh, and Andre M. Morgan, 28, of Miami Street in Youngstown were arrested during an early morning traffic stop Thursday and charged with drug offenses after suspected drugs were found in the car.

All three are in the Trumbull County jaii in lieu of $100,000 bond on charges of drug trafficking and assembly or possession of chemicals used to manufacture a controlled substance.

The arrests took place at 1:08 a.m. at the corner of Vienna Avenue and Federal Street, police said.

Not-guilty plea entered

NILES

Eric H. Gladhill, 45, of Vienna Avenue, accused of descending the stairs of his home holding a toy gun as police closed in April 10, remains in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

A Niles police officer fired his gun three times at Gladhill, but he was not hit.

Gladhill pleaded not guilty Thursday in common pleas court, and his bond remained $100,000.

Gladhill was indicted April 25 on felony domestic violence, aggravated menacing and intimidation charges.

Police said neither Gladhill nor any of the officers involved were injured. Gladhill went back up the stairs with the gun after the shots were fired. He put down the gun and surrendered to police.

His wife called 911 at 11:48 p.m. April 9, saying she was hiding from Gladhill because he was drunk and causing a disturbance.

Ohio court: Miranda warnings not required by social workers

COLUMBUS (AP)

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that social workers don’t have to inform criminal defendants of their Miranda rights when conducting interviews.

At issue are statements given to a social worker by a jailed Cleveland man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl.

A judge allowed the social worker to testify at trial about offender Demetrius Jackson’s statements.

He was convicted and sentenced to 11 years in prison. A lower court overturned that conviction in 2016.

The high court ruled 6-1 Thursday that social workers’ duty to cooperate with investigators does not make them agents of law enforcement.

Jackson’s attorney, Johnathan Garver, called the ruling disappointing. He noted the full-time job of the social worker who talked to Jackson was interrogating alleged perpetrators of sex crimes against children.

Immigrant says US agents seized his life savings at airport

TOLEDO(AP)

An Albanian immigrant says in a lawsuit that U.S. agents seized his life savings at an airport last year and the government is refusing to return the $58,000 even though he faces no charges.

Attorneys for the 64-year-old U.S. citizen who lives in suburban Cleveland say he was strip-searched while trying to fly back to Albania.

Their lawsuit says federal law required the U.S. Customs and Border Protection either to return the money or start legal proceedings more than a month ago.

The agency says it can’t comment on the lawsuit. It sent notice after the seizure saying the money was involved in illegal activity.

But no charges have been filed. The man’s attorneys deny there was anything illegal. They say the case highlights problems with the government’s forfeitures policy.