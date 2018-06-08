Malvasi indicted for role in fatal crash

Canfield man also faces drug charges

By Justin Wier

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a Canfield man on charges in a November crash that left a 23-year-old man dead.

Michael G. Malvasi II, 27, of Timber Run Drive faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, tampering with evidence and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

In March, the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that Malvasi failed to navigate a turn Nov. 18 on Shields Road and crashed, causing the death of Ryan Lanzo.

A passer-by called 911 about 3 a.m. that day and told the dispatcher she saw two vehicles in a yard off Shields Road and someone lying on the ground.

When police arrived, they found an unoccupied SUV registered to Malvasi and no other car.

Malvasi never called 911, investigators said.

The tampering-with-evidence charge specified that Malvasi tampered with Lanzo’s body.

Malvasi and his father dropped off the body at an urgent-care facility in Austintown, the patrol said.

Malvasi’s father, Michael, 55, has not been indicted.

The OVI charge specifies Malvasi had a high concentration of marijuana in his blood.

He was indicted in February on charges of trafficking in and possession of hashish that resulted from an August raid at his home.

That raid also led to a federal indictment against Michael Malvasi of Timber Run Drive for illegal possession of a firearm.

U.S. attorneys said the elder Malvasi had an unregistered machine gun. He also had a previous felony tax evasion conviction that prohibited him from owning a firearm.

Both of those cases remain open.

The grand jury also indicted these people Thursday on these charges:

Anita Hahn, 20, Raccoon Road, Austintown, endangering children, and Kyle E. Butryn, 25, Raccoon Road, Austintown, endangering children and domestic violence.

Anthony Linzey, 25, Woodbine Avenue, Struthers, gross sexual imposition.

Gary L. Bricker Jr., 27, Oakcrest Avenue, Austintown, domestic violence.

James Williams, 44, Randolph Avenue, escape.

Tramaine Wright Jr., 21, Manchester Avenue, illegal possession of weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification and resisting arrest.

Cassidy N. Fisher, 21, Jonathan Lane, misuse of credit cards.

Sarah M. Vangundy, 33, Niles Carver Road, Mineral Ridge, violation of a protection order.

Bridgette Crawford, 52, East Judson Avenue, felonious assault and domestic violence.

Samuel Cianciola Jr., 49, Decamp Road, possession of cocaine.

Darius Hargrove, 24, Buckeye Court, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs.

Sylvia Rogers, 52, Cassius Avenue, tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine.

Gregory Senediak, 43, Impala Drive, Austintown, burglary, extortion, intimidation of a witness, theft from disabled and theft of drugs.

Milford Sponaugle, 57, Mahoning Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Robert Jason Koby III, 26, Birch Trace, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, theft, misuse of credit card and making false allegation of peace officer conduct.

Aaron Paul J. Tilton, 36, Hill Crest Drive, Lake Milton, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for manufacture of drugs and two counts each of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Edward Morris Jr., 21, Belmont Avenue, escape.

Jeremy R. Hulick, 42, North Beaver Street, Lisbon, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Cole, 23, Marmion Avenue, escape.