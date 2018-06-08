Mahoning commissioners apply to fund community projects

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWn

The Mahoning County commissioners voted Thursday to apply for Community Development Block Grant funding that will go toward several projects.

The county is eligible to receive $558,000 under the program.

That money will fund resurfacing projects in Austintown, an extension of Galluppi Lane in Coitsville, the resurfacing of Maplewood Drive in Struthers, improvements to the Pickering neighborhood in Milton and a restroom in Beloit Village Park.

The commissioners also voted to move $314,703 from the general fund to a county special projects fund over two years to cover additional projects for which communities sought CDBG funding.

Those include the demolition of various properties in Boardman which do not meet the requirements of the Mahoning County Land Bank, improvements to the Zedaker’s Acres neighborhood in Poland Township, improvements to West Wood Street in Lowellville and resurfacing of East South Range Road in Springfield Township.

Commissioner Anthony Traficanti said the county was able to fund all requested projects despite extreme cuts to the CDBG program.

“It’s nice to be able to help all our communities this time,” Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti added.