LIVE at 9:30 a.m. | Local band Spy Convention on vindy.com
Local band Spy Convention will play live on vindy.com at 9:30 a.m. today. Spy Convention is a band whose members are practicing physicians. The group is also registered as a 501(c)3 educational nonprofit organization called Passion and Profession, which helps college students conflicted about career choices.
