Girard man facing public indecency charges in trouble again
GIRARD — A man who was charged with public indecency last month was charged with criminal damaging and trespassing today, according to police report.
Police said Dustin Beach, 32, banged on a neighbor's door on the 100 block of East Liberty Street at 3 a.m. and again at about 5:40 a.m., that time breaking the screen door.
Bond was set for Beach's public indecency charge at $2,500 this week.
He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Girard Municipal Court for the new charges on June 16.
Beach was suspected of using drugs before today's incident, according to the police report.
Beach told police after the public indecency charge last month he had used cocaine.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 4, 2018 2:26 p.m.
Girard man will be arraigned in exposure incident
- June 5, 2018 12:02 a.m.
METRO DIGEST || YSU prof in Akron art exhibit
- May 18, 2018 12:09 a.m.
Neurologist arrested on exposure charges
- February 5, 2018 1:56 p.m.
Girard man faces charges after fight at Boardman bar
- November 15, 2017 midnight
Beaver Township man charged with indecent exposure
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.