Girard man facing public indecency charges in trouble again

GIRARD — A man who was charged with public indecency last month was charged with criminal damaging and trespassing today, according to police report.

Police said Dustin Beach, 32, banged on a neighbor's door on the 100 block of East Liberty Street at 3 a.m. and again at about 5:40 a.m., that time breaking the screen door.

Bond was set for Beach's public indecency charge at $2,500 this week.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Girard Municipal Court for the new charges on June 16.

Beach was suspected of using drugs before today's incident, according to the police report.

Beach told police after the public indecency charge last month he had used cocaine.