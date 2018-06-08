Funeral home tells PD that laptop with records stolen

YOUNGSTOWN — The owner of the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home on East Midlothian Boulevard told police a laptop computer with all of the business’ records was stolen during a burglary.

Troy Vanden Berg, who owns the funeral home, told police that he discovered the laptop was missing at 1:25 a.m. today.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, an upstairs tenant of the building said a man was in the hallway looking for Vanden Berg and then walked down the stairs.