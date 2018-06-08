Driver in triple-fatal 711 crash turned herself in

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The driver of a van that drove the wrong way in February on state Route 711 and collided with a tractor-trailer, killing three people in her vehicle, surrendered at the Mahoning County jail.

Ka’Nosha Bason, 25, of Warren, was charged Monday with three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving without a license in the crash that killed her children Noreyion Bason, 7, and Nialaisha Bason, 5, and her 32-year-old brother, Cedrick Lyons, in a crash Feb. 23. She waited three days after charges were filed to surrender to authorities. She arrived at the jail Thursday.

Reports said Bason was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Gypsy Lane exit ramp when she collided with the truck. The children were in the back of the van and her brother was in the front when they were killed.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated for minor injuries.

Bason was treated for injuries as well. Police waited for toxicology reports before bringing the case to prosecutors to decide what charges, if any, should be filed.

Patrolman Brian Booksing of the police department’s Accident Investigation Unit said Monday toxicology tests showed Bason had high levels of marijuana and cocaine and also alcohol in her system at the time of the crash.

Booksing also said Bason was not very cooperative with investigators, and they were not able to ask her why she was driving the wrong way on the freeway.

Bason’s levels of drugs in her system are the aggravating factors in the charges, which makes them second-degree felonies. The maximum sentence for a second-degree felony is eight years in prison.