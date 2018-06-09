Cops hit with pepper spray during call to downtown bar

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Two city police officers received minor injuries when they were hit by pepper spray while trying to remove several women from a downtown bar.

Police charged Ontaria Dawkins, 25, of Arthur Drive Northwest, Warren, who they said sprayed the officers, with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. She was arraigned today before Magistrate Anthony Sertick of Youngstown Municipal Court and released on $1,500 bond.

