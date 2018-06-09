Cops hit with pepper spray during call to downtown bar


June 8, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Two city police officers received minor injuries when they were hit by pepper spray while trying to remove several women from a downtown bar.

Police charged Ontaria Dawkins, 25, of Arthur Drive Northwest, Warren, who they said sprayed the officers, with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. She was arraigned today before Magistrate Anthony Sertick of Youngstown Municipal Court and released on $1,500 bond.

Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$309000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$329900


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000