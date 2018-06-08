Commission told not all schools will have guards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two sheriffs on the commission investigating the Florida school massacre said it is unrealistic to believe there will be armed officers or guards assigned to all state schools this fall.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Safety Commission on Friday that he doesn’t have enough qualified applicants for the 100 additional deputies he’d need to hire. He said it’s a common problem.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is the commission’s chairman. He says school districts are struggling to pay their share of the hiring. The Florida legislature has required in response to the shooting that each public elementary, middle and high school have at least one armed guard. That could be a police officer, a trained staff member or a trained civilian.

The commission’s 15 members will report their findings on what led to the attack to Gov. Rick Scott by Jan. 1. The commission also will make recommendations for preventing future shootings.