CNN’s Anthony Bourdain dead at 61


June 8, 2018 at 7:29a.m.

Anthony Bourdain, star of CNN’s “Parts Unknown” has died. The network is reporting that the Emmy-winning host and chef died of an apparent suicide at age 61.

