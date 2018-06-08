CDC warns of salmonella risk from pre-cut melon

The Center for Disease Control issued a warning to consumers Friday to avoid pre-cut melon products following a quickly moving salmonella outbreak.

The warning said pre-cut melon from Walmart, other grocery stores and those found in fruit salad should be avoided until further notice.

There have already been 60 confirmed cases of salmonella between Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio. Michigan has the highest number of cases, with 32 reported as of Friday. Ohio has only 1 reported case as of Friday evening.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently investigating to determine the source of the contaminated melon.

