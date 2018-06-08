BUSINESSSFlbdigest

Attorney: Tower buyer, seller are not affiliated

youngstown

An attorney representing the buyer of Realty Tower Apartments, 47 W. Federal St., said his client did not wish to be publicly identified, but said there is “no affiliation with the seller.”

Management Parking LLC, a subsidiary of NYO Property Group, sold the 88-year-old building Friday for $2 million to YO Properties 47 LLC.

NYO is headed by Dominic Marchionda.

The building was transformed in 2009 from a vacant structure into upscale downtown apartments.

Racino expansion

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course announced it will expand its outdoor-gaming patio, allowing for 74 new video lottery terminals and bringing the total number of games on the patio to 144.

Construction is underway and expected to conclude at the end of August, according to a news release. There will be interruptions on the gaming floor during construction.

Some of the new VLT themes being added to the outdoor-gaming patio include Lock it Link, Quick Hit and Crazy Money. Additional $1 machines also will be added, Hollywood Gaming said.

MVYP mixer

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals will hosts its June mixer from 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 21 at Youngstown Country Club, 1402 Country Club Drive. The event, which will feature networking, appetizers and a cash bar, is free for MVYP members and $5 for nonmembers.

Appreciation event

GIRARD

Gibson Insurance Agency of Girard invites the public to its customer-appreciation event and open house from noon to 4 p.m. June 23 at its 984 Tibbetts-Wick Road offices

Food will be provided by the agency and Disaster Recovery Services, and there will be giveaways, according to a news release.

Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley’s food drive. The most-needed items are peanut butter, cereal, tuna, canned vegetables, canned fruit and dry pasta.

Those unable attend, but still wishing to donate to the food drive, may drop off items at Gibson during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 22.

Starbucks price hike

NEW YORK

That Starbucks habit has gotten got a little more expensive. The company said Thursday it has raised the price of a regular-drip coffee 10 cents to 20 cents in most U.S. stores, putting a small brew from $1.95 to $2.15 in most locations.

Prices of drinks such as lattes and iced coffees haven’t changed in most stores.

Overall, Starbucks Corp. says it has hiked prices by an average of 1 to 2 percent in the past year, which it said was in line with industry practices — though the increase may be higher for particular drinks. The company also has rolled out specialty drinks over the years that tend to cost more.

Staff/wire reports