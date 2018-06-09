Boyd violates bond 2nd day in a row
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke a Boardman man’s bond a day after he appeared before a judge on a previous bond violation.
Robert Boyd, 48, of West Boulevard faces charges of rape, gross sexual imposition and multiple others that stemmed from his alleged possession of child pornography.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Boyd admitted he had used a cellphone and a computer despite a court order that forbade him from using electronic devices.
He told Judge Maureen A. Sweeney that he had only two cellphones and a desktop computer.
A court-ordered search of his home Wednesday turned up five phones, three desktop computers and a laptop.
