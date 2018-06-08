Bond set at $210K for woman accused in fatal wrong-way crash

YOUNGSTOWN — A 25-year-old Warren woman accused of killing three people in her vehicle while driving the wrong way on state Route 711 is being held in the Mahoning County jail on $210,000 bond.

Ka’Nosha Bason will return to Youngstown Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

She was arraigned today on six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving without a license for a Feb. 23 crash that killed her children Noreyion Bason, 7, and Nialaisha Bason, 5, and her 32-year-old brother, Cedrick Lyons.

Reports said Bason was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Gypsy Lane exit ramp when she collided with the truck. The children were in the back of the van and her brother was in the front when they were killed.

Police said toxicology tests showed Bason had high levels of marijuana and cocaine and also alcohol in her system at the time of the crash.

For the complete story, read Saturday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com