Bason's bond set at $210K in crash that killed her kids, brother

YOUNGSTOWN

A 25-year-old Warren woman accused of killing three people in her vehicle while driving the wrong way on state Route 711 is in the Mahoning County jail on $210,000 bond.

Ka’Nosha Bason will return to Youngstown Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

She was arraigned today on six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of driving without a license for a Feb. 23 crash that killed her children Noreyion Bason, 7, and Nialaisha Bason, 5, and her 32-year-old brother, Cedrick Lyons.

Reports said Bason was driving a GMC Envoy the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Gypsy Lane exit ramp when she collided with a tractor-trailer.

