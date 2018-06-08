2 Youngstown women injured after beating with baseball bat

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A mother and daughter suffered injuries after being beaten with a baseball bat by another woman, police said.

Police said the victims – a 28-year-old Parkcliffe Avenue woman and her 53-year-old mother, who lives on Tampa Avenue – were attacked about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The victims told police that a pair of sisters who have had “ongoing issues” with the daughter were riding in a white van on Indianola Avenue on the South Side when they drove in front of the victims’ vehicle and blocked it.

The mother got out of the car to ask the two suspects to leave when one started hitting her with a baseball bat, according to a police report. The daughter then got out of the vehicle to defend her mother and was struck several times by the woman with the bat, the report states.

The daughter told police the father of her child happened to be in the area, observed the beatings and came to the defense of the victims. He took the bat away, and the two suspects fled while the victims went to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment.