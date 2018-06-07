YSU MEETINGS | Board swears in latest trustee


June 7, 2018 at 12:14p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University’s Board of Trustees has just sworn in newly appointed trustee Charles T. George of Canfield.

George earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from YSU in 1981, is chief executive of Hapco Inc., Strangepresse and Triptech. His term on the board expires in 2027.

