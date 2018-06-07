YSU MEETINGS | Board swears in latest trustee
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University’s Board of Trustees has just sworn in newly appointed trustee Charles T. George of Canfield.
George earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from YSU in 1981, is chief executive of Hapco Inc., Strangepresse and Triptech. His term on the board expires in 2027.
